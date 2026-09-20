The Events of 18-19 September 2026

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Disclaimer: This is a chronological account of the events following the alleged suicide of Sahil Wakode, based on accounts gathered from members of Insight at the site as well as other students.

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and suicide. Reader discretion is advised.

On the evening of 18th September, 2026, news of the unfortunate demise of Sahil, a second-year student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, began circulating among students. He was found dead in his room in Hostel 4. With the arrival of ambulance and police vans, and the spread of the word about the incident, a crowd began to gather near Hostel 4 around 7:30 PM. The Dean of Student Affairs (SA), along with the Associate Dean (SA) and the Associate Warden of Hostel 4, also arrived at the scene. Some students attempted to approach the Dean (SA) regarding the incident, but he had left the site to accompany the ambulance.

Meanwhile, the gathering at H4 continued to grow. Students demanded that institute officials, particularly the Director, come to the site. A sit-in was held while they waited. At around 8:30 PM, the gathering decided to march to the Main Gate to intensify the protest and seek answers. This came in the context of this incident marking the fourth student suicide at IIT Bombay since August 2025.

As the crowd proceeded towards the Main Gate, guards attempted to hold them back, urging those gathered not to move further. While there were attempts to manage the movement of the crowd and restrain them, particularly near the Main Building, the gathering eventually reached the Main Gate, where it was stopped. By this time, the Main Gate had been closed, with entry and exit taking place through the YP Gate. Several student representatives arrived at the site as a group of police and guards attempted to communicate and negotiate with the gathering using a megaphone.

At the Main Gate, the crowd’s primary demand remained for the Director and other administrative representatives, including the Dean (SA), to address the gathering. Around 9:30 PM, the Director reached the Main Gate, accompanied by the Deputy Director (FIA). The following interaction included numerous questions, allegations, and demands being raised from the crowd. Given the sensitivity of the topic and the charged atmosphere at the time, the discussion became difficult to moderate, as it proved difficult to sustain a dialogue conducive to identifying implementable solutions. As a result, the crowd expressed increasing dissatisfaction with the Director’s responses.

To have a more organised discussion, the Director asked the students to move to the Convocation Hall to address their grievances. A part of the crowd moved to the Hall, while a significant number of students remained at the Main Gate. At around 10:30 PM, the Director and the Deputy Director (FIA) arrived at the Convocation Hall. Around the same time, students received an email from the Dean (AP), stating that the remaining mid-semester exams, scheduled for 19th and 20th September, had been postponed.

The Convocation Hall soon filled with more students than its capacity. The open discussion encompassed a range of student concerns, including process-related questions, such as the formation of a committee in response to such incidents, the current capacity of the Student Wellness Centre (SWC), and whether it is equipped to serve the institute’s large population. At a later time, the Dean (SA) and Associate Deans (SA) arrived as well.

Other points raised included previous demands that had been agreed to, yet remained unfulfilled within the timeline decided at the time of agreement. Alongside these, a number of questions and remarks from the floor reflected the emotional impact of this and previous incidents on the student body.

Around 12:15 AM, the discussion became increasingly difficult to manage. Some students asked the Director to address the masses at the Main Gate and also called for him to address the external media. Following this, there was an abrupt end to the session at the Convocation Hall, and a large section of the crowd proceeded back to the Main Gate. At 12:40 AM, the Director addressed the crowd at the Main Gate for a second time. Some students had also prepared posters calling for the resignation of administrative officials and chanted slogans for the same, alongside the ongoing discussions.

Owing to heavy rains, the crowd, along with the Director, eventually moved to the SOM-KReSIT area. As the rains grew heavier, students began dispersing, and the Director left the area at around 1:30 AM. Later that night, the Main Gate was reopened for entry and exit.

On 19 September, students held peaceful gatherings and sit-ins near the Main Gate without disturbing regular movement. In the evening, a candle march was organised in Sahil’s memory. The march began at Hostel 4, moved to Hostels 12/13/14 and eventually proceeded to the Main Gate, which was closed again near 8 PM. At the Main Gate, disagreements grew between different sections of students regarding the demands to be raised. The Main Gate was reopened at 7:30 AM on the 20th, but was closed again at around 10 AM. As of publication of this article, the peaceful gathering continued, while the Main Gate remained closed.

In the midst of the unprecedented response from the student community, there have been efforts to understand the chain of events surrounding the tragedy as well as the concerns raised in its aftermath. While participants have gathered out of concern for Sahil and other students and wish to see meaningful change, the response has also led to the emergence of several unverified accounts and speculations. Members of the community hold different opinions over the demands being raised and their effect on student well-being.

At a sensitive juncture like this, Insight reiterates the importance of refraining from hasty speculation and instead engaging in meaningful discussions to identify deficiencies in the mental health ecosystem and administrative procedures in dealing with student grievances, with the aim of preventing further tragedies.

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