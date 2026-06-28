Powai Lake : When green is grievous

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Chief Editors: Aanvi (23b2139@iitb.ac.in), Ashish Ranjan (23b2216@iitb.ac.in)

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“Dada, will you go to IIT Powai?”

The institute’s identity is inseparable from the word ‘Powai’ and the lake that bears its name. The word ‘Powai’ originated from ‘Poumwi’, which means ‘Padmavati’ in the Prakrit language, signifying the goddess who guides us on the path of Dhamma (Dharma). Situated in the heart of Mumbai, Powai Lake was once a popular recreational spot for IITB students. Located to the southeast of Vihar Lake, Powai Lake can hold 840 million litres of water and has a total catchment area of 620 hectares, roughly the size of 900 football fields. With its periphery marked by Kol Dongri, Peru Baug, and Soneri Baug- the largest unfragmented forests (garden) inside IITB, the lake once stood high in terms of its biodiversity.

Figure 1: Representative map of forests inside IIT Bombay surrounding Powai Lake1

Not only was it an abode for environmental enthusiasts, but it also served as a boating destination for the institute’s residents until the 1980s. However, today, the lake is covered with a dense green patch. Vihar Lake, situated on the other side of the campus, quenches the thirst of millions, but Powai, on the contrary, is pernicious even for a bath.

A Legacy in Danger

Powai Lake is an artificial body of water that was constructed in 1891 to meet Mumbai’s drinking water requirements. The scheme was implemented on a tributary of the Mithi River as a measure to address anticipated water shortages. However, in 1893, the lake was declared unfit for drinking due to pollution from sewage and silt. Since then, its use has been restricted to industrial purposes, cattle sheds, and recreational activities like fish farming and AnglingIt is synonymous with fishing..

Figure 2: Green cover seizing the waters of Powai Lake2

Figure 3: Eutrophic state of Powai Lake, as captured in January 2026 by Insight

According to experts, the state of the lake in the future may resemble “a patch of land suffocated under invasive weeds” if not restored. This points toward a severe environmental issue with far-reaching implications. The appearance of these thick green mats is indicative of poor water quality and has only expanded in the past few decades. It is also one of the reasons behind the discontinuation of boating on the lake.

Questioning the Green

Every day, nearly 7 Olympic-sized swimming pools’ (18 million litres) worth of sewage is discharged into Powai Lake 3. This continuous inflow of wastewater into the lake has led to significant nutrient enrichment. This results in eutrophication, which manifests as a green surface cover, attributed to species such as algae, that alter the lake’s ecosystem. The algae choke the gills of the aquatic organisms. According to a field investigation of Powai Lake conducted by the Maharashtra State Angling Association 4, certain species of blue-green algae were identified as key contributors to fish deaths in the lake. In addition, some of the toxins produced by algae can be transmitted through the air, posing a potential hazard to terrestrial fauna and people residing near the lake 5. While algae seems to be a more widely associated species with eutrophication, a significant portion of the apparent green cover is attributed to a floating grass-like species, called ‘hyacinth’. In fact, algae and hyacinth are competing species as they feed on the same nutrient: phosphorus. Hyacinth, being larger, consumes more water and nutrients, outperforming algal growth on the surface.

Figure 4: Schematic cross-section of a eutrophic lake: The hyacinth grows on the mats, whereas the algae can be present at different depths and locations.

Insight reached out to Prof. Tabish Nawaz, who conducts research on wastewater treatment in the Environmental Sciences and Engineering Department at IIT Bombay. He stated that:



“Hyacinth tends to cover a larger space in a very short span, and they persist for a longer time. They block resources much faster than the microalgae in terms of competition for survival.”



Water hyacinth has been identified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as one of the 100 most aggressive invasive species and recognised as one of the top 10 worst weeds in the world 6, affecting nearly 2 million hectares of water bodies in India 7.

Figure 5: Structure of a typical Hyacinth8

A single hyacinth plant can produce thousands of seeds each year. The seeds can remain dormant for years before germinating under favourable conditions9. The rapid spread of the species is also driven by its ability to reproduce asexually, without the need for flowering or seed production, through vegetative propagation. ‘Stolons’ are short lateral stems that grow from the parent hyacinth and contain buds that give rise to daughter plants10. Even though the majority of the hyacinths may be cleared from the lake on a timely basis, the stolons fall off into the lake, and their growth continues, circling back to a dense hyacinth patch. (Consequently, the current measures employed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), described under the later section ‘From Blooms to Balance’, are not sufficient.) As few as 10 hyacinths can reproduce into more than half a million plants because the stolons break and fall back into the lake during mechanical removal.

The problem with hyacinth does not end with mere invasion of the water surface. Studies show that EvapotranspirationIt refers to the combined processes by which water moves from the land surface to the atmosphere through evaporation and transpiration. from water hyacinth mats is nearly four times that from open water surfaces, resulting in lower water levels 11. The mats and the complex network of roots trap sediments and silt 12. As they accumulate over time, they can potentially reduce the lake’s depth. According to a report published by the Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute, the water-holding capacity of Powai Lake has decreased by 30%*. In the future, this reduction may continue to reduce the rate of groundwater replenishment, worsening the already existing water scarcity 13. Apart from the disappearance of water, the survival of aquatic life is further threatened by the lake’s suffocated state. The decomposition of the aforementioned eutrophic species utilises a lot of oxygen. According to a 2021 study 14, the DO Dissolved Oxygen (DO) refers to the amount of free oxygen available in the water. It is measured in mg/L. in the lake was found to be as low as 50% of the minimum levels required for the survival of aquatic life. This is exacerbated further when the floating green sheet blocks access to both air and sunlight for underwater species. Consequently, it is evident that eutrophic species lead to a reduction in both water quality and quantity, having far-reaching implications.

Sources of the Sewage Crisis

The sewage waste, responsible for the cancerous growth of algae and hyacinth in the lake, is currently being discharged through 19 sources, of which 11 have gates directly into the lake. A campus resident living near the lake’s periphery confirmed, “Sewage is discharged through several outfalls, and stormwater runoff channels open into the lake. Some construction waste also finds its way into the water body.”

Figure 6: Mapping of sewage outfalls directed toward Powai Lake

Figure 7: Flow of Gate 17 and 18 going to Powai Lake from the IIT premises

Gates 17 and 18, located in front of Powai Plaza, are closed drains that open within the IIT premises and outflow directly into the Lake. Two-lined drains from the Perubaug area and slum pockets serve as inlets to untreated sewage, contributing roughly 2 MLDMLD stands for ‘Million Litres per Day’. It is used to quantify the capacity of sewage influx in the given context. of waste. Ongoing metro construction has also damaged the existing sewer line, diverting more flow into the Lake.

Immersion of idols during festive seasons is another source of discharge of harmful materials into the lake, such as gypsum. Additionally, human activities contribute to the accumulation of plastic, silt, and debris on the lake’s periphery, leading to a significant increase in solid waste pollution.

The lake, like any other ecosystem, should strive to attain an equilibrium state, where populations of species are relatively constant in number and do not undergo abrupt changes in short time periods. However, under current conditions, this equilibrium will correspond to a polluted state rather than a healthy one, characterised by the presence of species that thrive in nutrient-rich waters. Bacterial contamination in Powai Lake, measured by CFUCFU (Colony Forming Unit) is a measurement used to estimate the number oof counts, is nearly 25 times higher than the safe limit for recreational use.

Biological Indicators of the Suffocating Ecosystem

To quantify a lake’s water quality, certain parameters are determined through standard laboratory experiments, and their values are then compared with those set for a healthy water body. The following data points 15 reflect the poor water quality of the Lake, marked by high eutrophication.

The values exhibit a significant deviation from those of a healthy lake, providing a clear picture of the imbalance in the ecosystem. The high pH pH is a measure of the acidity or the basicity of a solution. Its value ranges from 0–14, with 7 indicating neutral nature of the solution. A lower value indicates a more acidic solution. value of the water indicates its basic nature, which favours the formation of ammonia from the ammonium ions present in the sewage discharge 16. This increases the ammonia-nitrogen toxicity on fish by a factor of 10, as ammonia can easily permeate through biological membranes and lead to fatal alterations in the organism’s biochemical systems. The ecosystem’s severe condition is further aggravated by low oxygen levels in the lake, as most of the oxygen is consumed during the decomposition of organic and inorganic matter. The large BOD Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a measure of the amount of oxygen that bacteria consume while decomposing organic matter under aerobic conditions in water. A higher BOD indicates a higher organic load in the water, meaning dissolved oxygen is depleted as it is consumed during decomposition. and COD Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) is a measure of the total quantity of oxygen required to oxidise all the organic matter into carbon dioxide and water. Unlike BOD, it does not distinguish between biologically available and inert organic matter. values indicate that this oxygen demand, or load, in the water body is extremely high. Overall, the CFU value confirms the presence of sewage contamination in the lake 17.

Getting To The Roots Of Green

Scientific Assessment of the Lake

To understand the changes that have occurred in the lake over the past 10 years, Insight used Geographic Information System (GIS)GIS (Geographic Information System) is a framework for capturing, storing, processing, analysing, and visualising geographical data using computer-based tools.. This helped us analyse and correlate potential causes of the lake’s degradation. The satellite imagery (from Sentinel-2) was analyzed using remote sensingRemote sensing is the process of detecting and analysing the physical characteristics of an area by obtaining relevant information from a distance, typically via satellites. techniques and later validated through ground truthingIt is used to assess the accuracy of remote sensing data by comparing it with ground-level measurements. It thus involves collecting on-site data through sensors or in-situ measurements..

Analysis of Temporal Changes Using GIS

The water area was isolated on the maps, and chlorophyll pigments on the water surface were identified using satellite imagery. The chlorophyll content was then quantified using the Normalised Difference Chlorophyll Index (NDCI). The NDCI ranges from -1 to +1, with higher values indicating increased chlorophyll concentration and potential algal blooms, while lower values indicate clear water with low chlorophyll concentration. Due to constraints in data availability, 2017 was taken as the baseline year. The change in NDCI indices was calculated to provide a measure of the increase in the population of green species (algae and hyacinth), which are indicative of eutrophication.

The results were as follows-

Figure 8: Temporal changes in NDCI levels (2017-2024), mapping the increases (green) and decreases (blue) in chlorophyll concentration over time

The trend showed an increase in green cover on the lake in the first couple of years, followed by an immediate dip during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This may be due to a slowdown in economic and industrial activity, leading to lower discharge. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, growth increased, with initial growth at the boundary followed by an expansion of chlorophyll cover across the entire lake. This can be attributed to various factors, including effluent discharge, air pollution, and seasonal variations, but since the COVID-19 pandemic phase saw a sharp decrease in algal growth, eutrophication can be strongly correlated with effluent discharge in the lake ecosystem, attributing to human exploitation.

In July 2025, a case was initiated following a letter petition from Dr Rakesh Bakshi regarding the ecological decline of Powai Lake. Following this, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) constituted a Joint Committee. The primary purpose was to verify the factual position of grievances raised by the applicant regarding the lake’s deteriorating condition. The latest report released by the Joint Committee clearly shows an increase in the green patch in the lake from 2000 to 2023. The trend mentioned in the Joint Committee report coincides with the analysis by Insight, indicating an increase in the problem’s magnitude with each subsequent year.

Figure 9: Transformation of Powai Lake: 2000-2023*

Seasonal Variation

A clear seasonal pattern also emerges in growth trends. Winter, from December to February, is characterised by stable, clear water that supports robust algal blooms and intense plant growth. As temperatures rise during the pre-monsoon months of March to May, nutrient availability declines and growth slows, reaching its lowest levels in peak summer. The monsoon season, from June to August, brings heavy rainfall that increases dilution and turbidityTurbidity is a measure of the extent to which the water loses its transparency due to the presence of suspended particles. It is measured in NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units). A higher turbidity value implies a greater reduction in water clarity., suppressing algal activity. In the post-monsoon period from September to November, nutrient inflow continues while water levels decline, thereby increasing nutrient concentration. These conditions, hence, favour the development of fresh blooms. Overall, the growth of eutrophic species peaks in the winter and post-monsoon periods, and declines during the summer and monsoon months. This seasonal change helps to assess the nutrient enrichment pattern and model the hyacinth growth throughout the year. Furthermore, a seasonal pattern is also visible to a daily visitor at the lakeside.

Figure 10: NDCI change over different months (January-December)

The data collected by the Joint Committee from Ganeshghat depicted an overlap in the seasonal pattern of hyacinth growth, with an upsurge during post monsoon and summer seasons.

Figure 11: Change in BOD & COD values of Ganesh Ghat, Powai Lake over different months*

Impact of Eutrophication

Biodiversity

The ecological damage, though it may start with one species, has a cascading effect on the entire ecosystem. Due to critically low levels of dissolved oxygen in the lake water and the presence of toxic algae, fish mortality is abnormally high. Presently, the actual fish yield in the lake is about a quarter of the potential yield 18. This has an adverse effect on the populations of animals that depend on them for their nutrition, either directly or indirectly. One such visible effect is on the bird population 19.

According to a lecture delivered by an avifauna expert at IIT Bombay, Dr DJ Saikia, academic campuses provide shelter to more than 50% of India’s bird species. On the IIT Bombay campus, more than 5 distinct species, including kingfishers, herons, and white-breasted waterhens, rely on fish as their primary source of nutrition. To obtain a more comprehensive perspective, Insight engaged in conversation with Prof Rajesh Patkar from the BSBE department, who has been actively working to establish the Biodiversity Laboratory at the institute. He noted,

“The degraded water quality due to eutrophication has impacted bird species, especially water birds such as the White Kingfisher and the Oriental Darter. These birds depend on clear water for fishing. Due to reduced water visibility caused by eutrophication, they have nearly disappeared from the lake.”

Figure 13: Pond Heron20, White-Throated Kingfisher21

Additionally, the situation is particularly critical for the lake’s Marsh crocodile population, numbering around atleast 1841 as of 2022. The species has been classified as “vulnerable” and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act. Furthermore, according to a study, pollutants from the lake also seep into the surrounding groundwater, affecting soil conditions and inhibiting the growth of nearby trees. Taken together, eutrophication in Powai Lake acts as a clear indicator of ecological stress, contributing significantly to the ongoing loss of local biodiversity.

Us: The Lacustrine Dwellers

At the boathouse, the lake is right there, yet it feels so far away. Today, the lake’s condition constitutes a public nuisance. Even going to the lakeside creates psychological clutter and discomfort when one sees the hyacinth spanning the entire surface, and the lake waters become invisible. In 2013, Insight’s article “Wake the Lake, Float the Boat” warned of rising eutrophication and reflected on the lake’s history, conservation, and the boathouse. Today, those warnings have become a grave reality.

“The students would go for a ride at 6 am to enjoy the sunrise; it would be a true bliss for the eyes to see the blue expanse, marked by small green hills, as far as the eye could see. ”,

Recalls Mr Jagdish Joshi ( ‘82 batch ), Secretary of the Boating Club

Today, that bliss of enjoying the waters can no longer be enjoyed because the surface is smothered by hyacinth. The deteriorated condition of the water body, which was once a beautiful recreational site on campus, is harming the quality of life itself.

Exposure to toxic substances such as phthalates and phosphates also raises serious concerns about the safety of consuming fish from the lake. 19 Elevated CFU levels indicate a dense presence of pathogenic microorganisms, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid among nearby communities. At the same time, extensive hyacinth cover slows water movement, creating stagnant conditions that favour mosquito breeding and further heighten the risk of disease transmission.

From Blooms to Balance

Prof Tabish Nawaz recounted,

“During my stay in Texas, I was introduced to an interesting concept. At the shore of the water body, there was a canopy-like pier structure that would extend inwards. One could just sit and relax there, enjoy the breeze, with birds all around.”

In today’s world of rapid urbanisation and rising population, pollution and environmental damage to water bodies are inevitable. However, from the multifaceted perspectives that Insight has gathered through case studies, research publications, and interviews with professors, there is considerable scope for identifying solutions, whether long-term or short-term, preventive or remedial, to restore the ecological balance of green-blue spaces.

A range of efforts is underway to rejuvenate the lake, involving government agencies such as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), research institutions including IIT Bombay, non-governmental organisations, and local communities living around its shores. Physical treatment-based solutions, such as aeration and sediment dredging, can significantly improve the circulation and mixing of air with lake water, thereby increasing DO levels. Other strategies to improve the lake’s state can be broadly classified into two categories: the first is to remove the existing hyacinth from the lake, and the second is to prevent pollutants from entering the Lake.

Category 1 – Hyacinth Removal and Processing

Cleaning of the Hyacinth

BMC executes frequent pushes of the hyacinth from a wide area and collects it at a few points of the Lake. Using mechanical harvesters, the BMC has removed 32,765 metric tonnes of invasive hyacinth in two phases between March 2024 and July 2025*. This is a good practice that helps sunlight penetrate the water body, facilitating the growth of aquatic plants and animals. However, as mentioned in earlier sections, mechanical harvesters cause stolons to fall into the lake. These stolons then bud into full-fledged hyacinths, leading to the reappearance of the green cover. Hence, this temporary solution is causing the rapid proliferation of hyacinth. Furthermore, Prof Rajesh Patkar pointed out that the timing of the removal process is critical. Care must be taken to remove the hyacinth before the nesting season, which is around monsoon, starting from May.. Otherwise, the process can lead to the destruction of nests and bird feeding habitats.

Insight spoke with Mr Ajay Kunnath, the Head of the Mumbai Chapters of the IITB Alumni Association, who has been taking the lead in the Powai Lake Rejuvenation Forum to revive the lake. He mentioned that earlier, chemical treatment using Glyphosate was pursued to kill the hyacinths. However, there are fundamental issues with this approach. Mr Kunnath pointed out,

“The chemical has to be used over infertile land; however, in the case of Powai lake, the weed invasion occurs over the water surface.”

The residue of glyphosate may remain in water and is toxic to aquatic organisms. Furthermore, merely killing the hyacinths does not significantly reduce the removal costs, since the quantity to be removed remains the same 22.

Figure 14: Hyacinth removal at Powai Lake being executed by BMC with harvesters and then being loaded into bull-dozers

Hyacinth to Handicrafts and much more

After the removal process, the hyacinths are dumped into low-lying areas in villages for disposal through BMC’s authorised contractors. However, attributed to its properties, there is significant potential for the utilisation of the biomass post-removal. Water hyacinth has been studied for its nutritional value and potential use as feed for livestock, poultry, and fish 23. Its high cellulose, hemicellulose, and crude protein content make it suitable as a substitute or additive for animal feeds. Another use of hyacinth is conversion into biochar (through drying) 24, which serves as a supplement to improve soil quality. Hyacinth, with its porous structure, enhances soil water retention and can be utilised in drought-prone areas. Dried hyacinth is also used as a raw material to make artefacts such as bags, flower pots, and mats.* In fact, there are Indian manufacturers in this sector 25, like North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited, and some local enterprises like Ravi Exports in Andheri; it is a supplier of notebooks made from water hyacinth. Anaerobic digestion and briquette production from biomass can be employed to produce biogas, which can then be used for energy production. Biofertilisers can also be produced from hyacinth through mulching, composting, vermicomposting, and anaerobic digestion.* Microbial populations within the hyacinth facilitate the production of phytohormone, a hormone that supports plant growth 26.

There are various ongoing studies in this domain, and conversion techniques are still emerging.

Category 2 – Preventing Eutrophication

Sediment basins

Figure 15: Layout of a typical sediment basin27

For areas larger than 5 acres, sediment basins are constructed to collect silts, metals, and separate water, then discharge it into a water body. The outlet is elevated to allow runoff to settle, and then the boundary is covered with various filters, depending on the purpose, such as metal extraction or chemical adsorption. After sediment basins are constructed, regular maintenance and inspection, along with adherence to specific construction specifications, are required to keep the basins operational 28.

Constructed wetlands

Figure 16: Constructed Wetland schematic (Type: Horizontal Subsurface Flow)29

Natural treatment system (NTS) and nature-based solution (NBS) restore ecological processes to more efficiently control pollution. Various NTS approaches for wastewater treatment include constructed wetlands, natural wetlands, algal ponds, duckweed ponds, sewage-fed fish ponds, and hyacinth ponds.

In constructed wetlands, plants and their associated rhizospheric microorganisms work together to remove pollutants from wastewater. Beyond improving water quality, these wetlands can also enhance the lakefront by providing additional green space along the landward side, contributing both to ecological restoration and urban amenity 30. However, studies 31 show that the lakeside construction of wetlands needs to be critically evaluated. A major drawback of constructed wetlands is that they require a large area. Constructing them at the lake’s boundary might affect the original area of Powai Lake, potentially turning the lake into a wetland. When discussed with Prof. Sanjeev Chaudhari from the ESED Department, he also shared a similar opinion regarding engineered wetlands. Plantation of Indigenous Trees According to a report published by Woodland Trust 32, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, plantation of trees can help reduce the influx of pollutants into the water body. The woodland buffers slow down water runoff and intercept sediments and nutrients, such as phosphates and nitrates, which are primarily responsible for eutrophication. Hence, the lake’s rehabilitation can be supported by planting certain tree species, along with indigenous grasses, which are already common in the forests surrounding the lake 33. In addition to some of the aforementioned measures, the report released by the Joint Committee 34 proposed a sewerage diversion network to redirect sewage away from the lake’s 19 CulvertsA culvert is a tunnel that serves as an open drain under a road, railway track, etc. to existing or new treatment facilities. The plan involves laying 3,056 metres of sewer lines using both open-cut and Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) methods to minimise surface disruption.

The specific diversion routes stated in the report are represented in the following infographic.

Figure 17: Representative graphic of the sewage diversion routes. The three STPs would treat the wastewater and then discharge it into the Powai Lake.

A subsequent complementary proposal in the report outlines the creation of a new 8 MLD STP (Sewage Treatment Plant) to handle the diverted waste and replenish the lake. The facility is planned at the site of the abandoned Powai sewage pumping station. The plant will utilise Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) technology, providing primary, secondary, and tertiary treatment, including sludge management and an electro-chlorination disinfection system. A critical feature of this proposal is that the treated water will be returned to Powai Lake. This is intended to maintain the lake’s water balance and preserve its aquatic biodiversity during non-monsoon periods. The total estimated cost, including six years of operation and maintenance, is approximately Rs. 69 Crores. Initially slated for completion in May 2026, the rejuvenation work is running at least a year behind schedule, according to the latest updates.

Conclusion

In the Kuttanad region of Kerala, hyacinth invasion has extended to nearly 90% of the surface area of water bodies, rendering people’s lives extremely difficult. There has been a significant decline in native fish species, with more than 70% of the surveyed fishermen reporting reductions in fish catch 35. Evidently, damage to the ecosystem incurs a high cost, both hidden and direct. If the eutrophication in Powai Lake is not addressed, these losses may intensify, just as happened in Kuttanad.

It is our fundamental duty to give back whatever we have used in return, but a wide gap of give and take arises when it comes to the trade between humans and nature. In the time where sustainable development has become the golden word, there is still the mindset of not giving a second thought before dumping garbage and construction waste into the water body.

A final-year student from IIT Bombay pointed out that,

“ I have been visiting Powai Lake since my first year and have observed a significant change in hyacinth growth in the Lake. It is not only harmful for the environment, but the Lake has been losing its aesthetic value, and I do not feel like visiting the Lake anymore.”

Powai Lake is a legacy that ties generations of IITB students together, whether it be the sentiment for the boating club, the serene strolls along the boathouse, or waking up daily to that beautiful view. There have also been noteworthy efforts by the alumni to restore the lake to a healthy state.

Alumni from the 1980 batch have launched an initiative to revitalise the lake, as a part of which they transformed the area behind the Convocation Hall lawns into a garden with natural trails. This garden is now known as Kshitij Udyan. As part of the subsequent phase of the project, the Alumni Association is coordinating with BMC to carry out desilting and cleaning of the water body 36. Currently, Mr Kunnath has been leading the Powai Lake Rejuvenation Forum (PLRF) as the head of the Mumbai Chapters, with the ultimate goal of building a constructed wetland at the lake’s shore 37. However, the implementation of these projects has been limited due to the scale required, as the efforts and funds were insufficient.

Mr Ajay Kunnath mentioned,

“Alumni from several batches have been working towards initiatives to revitalise the lake. However, it is a huge project, intensive in both time and money. “

The institute’s research infrastructure also offers commendable opportunities to explore sub-problem statements through an interdisciplinary approach, facilitating the identification of feasible, economically viable scientific solutions. The ESED (Environmental Sciences and Engineering Department) has been actively innovating methodologies for precise mapping of the lake’s chemistry and making technologies such as biochar production and constructed wetlands adaptable for the Powai lake.

In response to a complaint filed by the NGO NatConnect Foundation regarding the compromised condition of the lake, the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has issued an order to the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority (SWA) to take the necessary actions to declare Powai Lake as a Ramsar Wetland 38. This would enable the Lake to be recognised under the Ramsar Convention 39, which is an international treaty for the adoption of sustainable practices regarding wetlands. The need of the hour is for policy-makers and government stakeholders to adopt a more conscious and sensitive mindset toward the choked state of the lake. If there is collective effort in the right direction, a healthy equilibrium state can be restored in the body, as seen in the case of the Great Lakes of Canada 40.

As precisely said,

“The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it.”

– Robert Swan

References

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