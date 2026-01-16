Be The Panelist 25-26

Disclaimer: The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight, IIT Bombay. Content here cannot be reproduced, quoted or taken out of context without written permission from Insight. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:
Chief Editors: Adarsh Prajapati (adarsh.p@iitb.ac.in), Shivam Agarwal (22b2720@iitb.ac.in)
Mail to: insight@iitb.ac.in
Measuring the Pathways in IITB: A satirical take on roads across institute
The following article is a satirical take at the hilly passages spread across the entirety of the IIT Bombay campus. From H16 hill trek to crawling with your cycles on the hill of Convocation Hall, our heart goes out to every daily trekker and their misery of daily road-commuting in the institute.
Credits: Aaditya Vichare, Aditya Sonule, Trijal Bhagat, Srinath Sridhar
Mentor : Arth
The Facade of Classrooms: Perspectives on the nature of lectures in the institute
Even though lectures are supposed to be an indispensable component of the educational framework, they are not completely effective in delivering their intended outcome. This article delves into the reasons behind the lack of student motivation toward attending lectures.
Credits: Leisha, Aarav, Vedant
Mentor: Khushi
Blackout: Freshers’ views on the Blackout Period
The piece highlights how blackout protects freshers from ragging but, at the same time, also leaves them isolated and unprepared for the post-midsem overdose of orientations and club activities. It suggests rethinking the policy to maintain safety while giving the newcomers a smoother and more supportive start.
Credits: Tanvi, Arnav
Mentor: Dhanay
The (not so) subtle art of not giving a #$!*
The intent of the following article is to acknowledge the presence of an uninvited guest in our hearts. You think you are enough, and the next moment you are simply not. We encourage the readers to appreciate the unspoken burden of Imposter syndrome and fear of missing out, especially in their freshman year.
Credits: Fatehjot, Gopala, Shivani, Khushi Mentor: Arth & Aryan
Decks, Deadlines, and Diminishing Returns: The state of Case Comps
This article reflects on IIT Bombay’s vibrant case competition culture through conversations with students who have been finalists, winners, or now thrive in consulting roles, while also examining the hype, FOMO, and late-night grind that surrounds these contests, questioning how much they truly contribute to learning, clarity, and long-term growth beyond resume points.
Credits: Preisha, Anant & Mansi
Mentor: Aryan
Paws, People, and the Campus In Between: In conversation with an animal caretaker
After witnessing a few accidents involving stray dogs, the panelists spoke to a PHO, an animal caretaker, to better understand the institute’s animal care system. The article discusses treatment protocols, shelter facilities, and the challenges involved in caring for injured animals.
Credits: Abhinav, Prerika, Ayush, Rudra Mentors: Madhur & Khushi
Comics
Fresh & Crisp designs intertwined with ideas by the Freshers’ of 2025.
Credits: Prerika, Aditya
Mentors: Khushi, Arth & Madhur