Paws, People, and the Campus In Between:  In conversation with an animal caretaker

Whether you love to pet every animal you see on the street or instinctively keep your distance, there is no denying that they are an integral part of campus and always there to breathe life into it. We coexist with them and step around them. However, after the freshers encountered two instances of animal accidents, they decided to investigate the existing system and interviewed one of the animal caretakers from PHO to learn more about the care of animals around us.



Is there an organisational structure in place for caring for the animals?

There isn’t one. The team, often spotted by students managing cats, dogs, and other animals, has not been officially established. We are an informal group of about 20 volunteers, mostly students and professors, who coordinate via WhatsApp groups. Though not formally trained, our genuine curiosity and care for animals led us to study effective handling practices on our own, which we executed well. We work voluntarily, fueled purely by our love for animals. The on-campus IndieCare team of about 7-8 individuals also assists in receiving the calls and providing medical care.

What is the status of the dog population inside the campus?

Most of the dogs at the institute that have been on campus for years have been neutered. However, the population remains dynamic because the dogs have free access to the campus. For instance, a broken wall recently allowed new strays to enter the premises. While most were already neutered, a female dog evaded capture and later gave birth to 9 puppies on the hillside. As for a rough estimate, last year the count stood at around 273. Despite a few natural deaths each year, the population remains fairly stable at around 250 dogs, largely due to new litters and dogs migrating into the campus from surrounding areas.

What is the action plan when someone reports a disease/injury?

QRT (Quick Response Team) is the one who receives the call. They forward the grievance to either Indiecare or me. The team operates on an emergency basis; whoever is available leaves immediately and reaches the location as soon as possible. While minor injuries are treated on the spot, critical cases are treated by transferring the animal to a veterinary clinic in Parel. Injured birds are sent to Mangalvardhan, an NGO based in Ghatkopar. Throughout the process, the team and Indiecare remain in close contact to ensure that the animal does not receive duplicate or conflicting doses of medication. Once treated, the animal is returned to its initial location. The animal shelter we manage is specifically for cats and dogs, where they receive care and supervision but have full freedom to roam anywhere on the campus.

In case the response team is taking too long to arrive, what should the caller do?

If the response team is unable to arrive promptly, one can provide basic first aid: apply an antiseptic to the wound and cover the injury. Usually, letting them lick their smaller wounds is better, as it helps clean them and has antimicrobial properties.

Who bears the cost of treating the dogs?

PHO doesn’t pay the medical bills; they are notified about the animals that are treated. The average cost of the treatment goes roughly around 4000 rupees, and the ambulance costs around 2000 rupees. That makes the average cost around 6000 rupees per case. Professors usually bear the cost of treatment. If the dog is admitted to the veterinary clinic for a few days, the cost easily shoots up to 10,ooo rupees. We volunteers ourselves handle the costs of food, medicines, and other necessities. If we need any extra funds, then we ask professors and faculty, or we create a poster about the case and circulate it among the hostels to raise funds from students. The faculty frequently purchases the required medicines and provides them to us. Sometimes, graduated alumni also donate out of love. One of the key works of PHO was providing the space and the structure for the shelter, for which we wrote a letter to the institute. Then we reworked it slightly to suit our needs.

What are some common diseases and ailments among dogs?

If some wounds are left unattended, they can become infected with maggots. Skin diseases are another common occurrence. To prevent skin diseases, certain prescriptions and common medicines, if given regularly, can help. One thing to keep in mind while giving such medicines is that the dosage depends on the animal’s size and should be administered accordingly. The usual concerns are severe wounds or areas where animals are unable to lick and clean themselves, which is where human intervention is critical and is therefore given priority.

What about running campaigns to spread awareness about the volunteer group?

We haven’t had any active campaigns since the one we ran last year, but if I could relay one message to the people right now, it would be about students’ ignorance about the food they feed to animals. There are a lot of people who end up feeding chocolate and cakes to them out of love, but they don’t realise that these are extremely dangerous to them. Please just look it up on Google before feeding them anything. Because the animals place their well-being in your hands, please ensure all food provided is wholesome and appropriate for their health.

