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Chief Editors: Aanvi (23b2139@iitb.ac.in), Ashish Ranjan (23b2216@iitb.ac.in)

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Spring:



There is hardly ever a dull moment around me. Music drifts from somewhere nearby as a group of students practise the same set of steps to madness. A shouting match has broken out near the badminton courts over who gets to wear the GSHA crown this year. There’s always at least one club meeting going on, either planning their next flagship or devising some dastardly plan to lure freshers again. On the OAT stairs, two people who had stopped only to say hello are still talking, long after either of them had intended to leave.

I have watched this scene play out every spring for years. Long enough that I’ve stopped counting years and started counting batches–I measure time by who’s graduating and who’s just arrived, the ones departing like petals carried off on the spring wind, and the ones arriving with leaves just unfurling toward the sun. I have watched them arrive nervous and leave nostalgic, and while everyone gets to move on to the next batch, the next semester, the next big thing, I remain right here. Still collecting stories, a little gossip, and, much to my annoyance, a little more rust.

Spring, I must admit, has a special place in my heart. It’s partly the little things– the warmer afternoons, the longer evenings, the campus slowly waking up after the winter lull. But spring is also the most vibrant time on campus; the students have a little more time, the clubs are a little more enthusiastic, and the nights are a little less silent.



As someone who never moves, I get quite a lot to watch. Just when the semester seems to be settling into its usual dreadful rhythm, the flagships show up to save it. Even-sem is when the clubs really go all out, waking from hibernation at exactly the same time, each one convinced theirs is ‘The Event’ of the year. The sophies start putting up posters at any place your eyes may rest, with more dedication than most put into their endsems. And it isn’t just posters crowding around me, it’s people as well– Showstopper practice spilling out around me on one side, while Dharohar rehearsals taking over the other. At this point, I suppose I should start charging rent.



And oh how fondly I remember those Kaladarshan nights. One might be deluded into believing the affair would be a peaceful one given it’s a spring evening; they’d be wrong. The night is arguably one of the most chaotically charged and alive moments on campus. The road painting starts right at my feet and runs all the way down to H4; this constant stream of students jogging past with paint cups and brushes in hand, hunting for that one empty patch of road to show off their “kala”. I watch them go back and forth past me for hours, playing a very real game of the floor is lava, terrified of stepping on or knocking paint onto someone else’s work. There’s a particular kind of pride I feel watching my own doorstep become the starting line for something the whole campus will walk past and admire for days, paint slowly fading under a hundred footsteps, until the next year paints right over it again.



Then there’s AIDS, which has a way of making it seem as if all the campus populace has suddenly discovered a passion for performing. I see students through my gates night after night for weeks, watching them stumble in exhausted and stumble out at 3 AM even more exhausted, practising the same eight steps for what has to be the thousandth time by now. Each year I get attached, all those rehearsals, all that sweat, all that drama unfolding at my feet; I practically consider myself part of the cast. And then they take the actual show to Convocation. Excuse me? The betrayal. The audacity.



Then Valentine’s week makes its annual appearance. Isn’t it ironic, the week that’s supposed to be all about romance and love– or so I’ve gathered from the endless conversations I’ve overheard- turns out to be the driest Insti has to offer? For a season that is apparently all about blooming, I see remarkably little blooming of the romantic variety. I wait every year for some entertainment. A dramatic profession of undying love. An awkward confession. Anything. And every year? I get the same couples I’ve practically memorised faces of, and like four new ones if I’m lucky. I guess it’s bold of me to expect romance from engineers.

And as if that wasn’t enough, election season rolls around, and I get demoted entirely. For one day a year, my insides stop being OAT and SAC and become, in their own words, “jail”. Every student who has been knee-deep in the campaigning for the past few weeks, gets marched straight through me and locked in, phones confiscated at the door, the atrocity! From inside, I catch snippets of pure chaos– apparently being locked in isn’t even the end of it. I’ve heard that some of the more dedicated campaigners spend the night sleeping in other hostels, because come voting day, you aren’t allowed to wander into another hostel to campaign. And how can we have that?



But then, finally, Holi. Ah, Insti Holi. I brace myself every year, and it still catches me off guard– colours exploding all around me, faces I genuinely cannot recognise anymore, boys tearing shirts off each other’s backs till not a single one is left, bollywood songs blasting in every direction, roads transformed into a beautiful tapestry of colour. I stand and watch as everyone loses their heads at the “Rain” dance beside Aromas. I watch them stumble back past me hours later, soaked, grinning, with half a kilo of gulal lodged somewhere in their hair they won’t find until next week. And the next morning, the same faces walk past me again, a little pink still lingering behind an ear, a smudge of purple nobody bothered checking for.

Summer:

I stand next to the central library, directly across from the math department, and I’ve seen this campus through more decades than anyone currently inhabiting it. The curse of my longevity is not helped in the slightest by the loneliness that comes with it, after all, why would anyone hang out around the library when there’s so much more going on elsewhere. And it’s not like I can go anywhere.

Summer is my favourite season. I’m sure that doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone, with me being a tree and all, but exposure to sunlight has little to do with it. Physical health becomes much less important than even a sliver of entertainment to wade off the insanity that comes with my age. And oh is summer entertaining, well at least for me.

Once the Mumbai sun begins its assault in full force, footfall around me skyrockets. The hostel rooms turn into a box of hell, and people that have never seen the back of an LT start their yearly pilgrimage to the only place that can provide solace, the Acad block. Be it the library, department buildings, or free LHC rooms. Does this manage to make them open a book? Of course not! Sleep is sacred for all days except right before the deadline.

I take not a small amount of pleasure in watching them walk past me, drenched, panting. It’s mostly Schadenfreude, German for deriving pleasure from another’s suffering. But people also mean conversations, and I would do anything for a conversation, even if I’m not part of it.

And boy is there drama to go around. In my opinion, summer is the season with the most of that floating around, but I wouldn’t know, it’s not like they visit me at other times.

The primary source of it is always PoRs. Fresh out of elections, the secretaries are hell bent on forming the best council, just not as much as the freshies are to join one. From the stories I hear, I can swear a few of them might be willing to lose a limb if it means getting selected.

I heard someone had to sit through 16 hours of an inquisition, the poor boy was brought to tears. The politics is always fun to watch as well, children scheming against each other for something they’ll laugh about as soon as they’re out of college.

But that’s not all I hear. There’s always one that talks about a summer trip each time they walk past me. And one worrying about not having an intern in their first summer, as if it matters at all. And one who really needs to ‘lock in’ this summer to ‘clutch’ in endsems. I remember them all, after all, what else do I have to do.

And then, every year, right on schedule, the scrambling stops.

For some, a PoR tenure ends. For others, it’s their degree. There’s faces I’ve seen for the last 4 years that I’ll never see again.

It’s an emotional time, and the smiles they all hold in hopes they’ll remember them years later get me each time. I wouldn’t call myself sentimental by a long shot, mental maybe, but when they walk past me in their all-white kurtas and colourful sashes, I shed a few more leaves than usual.

And then I wait. I wait for the next batch to come in with the downpour of monsoon. I wait for the winters when I go to sleep for lack of any company. I wait for the next year to bloom with all its chaos and promises. And I wait for the next summer when I see them off again.

Winter:

“Winter is Coming”

They call it winter.

I call it my return to relevance.

Mumbai has finally allowed it to make an appearance and for a few weeks, the campus changes. The lawns become acceptable places to sit. The night air is almost pleasant. The terraces start becoming crowded. Even the chai tastes better.

This is also, coincidentally, the only time anyone remembers I exist.

The rest of the year I live in a musty, dark little corner, squeezed in with kurtis nobody’s touched since Ganpati, next to a dress that peaked in 2022 and never recovered. I don’t take it personally. Much. But when the temperature drops below 25, I stop being a wrinkled inconvenience and turn into a necessity.

And then it’s as if October flips a switch– I go from forgotten fabric to flex in the blink of an eye. Suddenly, I’m being pulled out for every excuse going– a stroll, a plan made five minutes ago, no reason at all. I don’t really do subtlety.

My brethren and I are scattered all over campus. InSync is impossible to miss– loud colours, louder stories, usually talking about some dance practice that went on till 2 a.m. HA is a little more muted, but somehow always knows what happened in insti that week. UGAC’s always in one meeting or the other, and Sports never seems to sit still at all. Some of us have our busiest weeks during the GCs, pulled out for evening practices, long hours at PCSA and hostel common rooms that stay awake far too late. Our people know each other, so naturally, we end up meeting too. A late night conversation, a chilly walk across campus, and before long, we’re being passed around, borrowed, and dragged along everywhere. I don’t mind. Anything’s better than the back of that shelf. I’ll go wherever I’m taken. This season is short, after all, and once I’m out, I want to be wherever my person is.

Once someone’s arms are in my sleeves, they’re staying there– except the one day I get benched: Diwali. Thrown onto the bed unceremoniously, or hung off the back of a chair, I’m forgotten for an evening while my owner finally washes me (a rare and overdue event– nine months in the back of the cupboard hasn’t done my BO any favours) and reaches for a kurta instead. Though I get a front row seat to everything I’m missing from the window. The heavens lighting up blue and red and golden for a few seconds at a time. A firecracker nearly blowing someone’s head off and with abuses that follow loud enough to be heard over the bursting sky.

Once the warmth of the fireworks dies down, the cold takes over. Suddenly, I’m the last line of defence between my person and the morning chill, the mess with cold air wafting in, the late night in the OAT. I’m snug around shoulders in freezing lecture halls where the AC never gets switched off, thrown on for impromptu chai runs or tied over the waists on the way to meetings. For a while, that’s just how it goes. Until November arrives, bringing the endsems and a sharper bite to the air. The days shrink into library corners, all nighters fuelled by coffee, someone falling asleep at a desk with me still zipped halfway up. Only once when they’re finally, properly over does the packing actually start. Some of us get folded into a box and left behind at Insti for the winter break, while the rest get squeezed into suitcases and follow their owners home.

If I’m honest, a small, slightly embarrassing part of me envies the ones that stay behind for the fests. They get swept into the actual madness- sound checks running two hours late, concerts where the crowd sings every word, and those late night dinners at H2, when the Inter IIT dramatics crowd rehearse their lines loud enough for the whole insti to hear. But glamour has a price– six people crammed into a room built for two, with mattresses and shoes strewn everywhere, someone’s suitcase now doubling as a chair, and somewhere in there, one unlucky hoodie, flattened under someone who’s been sitting on it for the last two hours without notice. It’s also wishing it were in my place, packed in that small carton in the storage room- cramped, sure, but unbothered and peaceful in its own way.

Then there are the older ones who have been around a lot longer than us. The ones that have seen it all, sleeves a little stretched, colours a little faded. Their owners don’t reach for them this year. Not because they’ve stopped caring, but because it’s their final winter, and final winters in insti look different. Out come those fancy blazers, crisp shirts and suits meant for a season far colder than anything Mumbai’s weather could manage. No Inter IIT, no fests, barely a winter break– just shortlists, interviews, and the long wait for results, with a chill that has nothing to do with the temperature outside. And if an offer letter finally comes through, somewhere in the back of a cupboard, that faded old favourite will have seen it coming. It was there before the blazers and the interviews, before they knew where they were headed. It was there for all of it– the awkward start, the bad days, the good ones too. Some hoodies fade out after a season. This one stuck around. Somehow, that feels like a pretty good way to end a winter.

Monsoon:

For nine months, I sit forgotten in a dusty cupboard, folded shut and gathering dust. Then the smell of wet earth drifts in, the monsoon is here and with it, my return to duty. So I get yanked out of the cupboard, dusted off, and thrown into a bag next to two suitcases that seem to think they’re more important than me.

A misconception. They aren’t.

I work without complaint. Mostly because I physically cannot complain. But since you’re willing to listen, let me tell you what life looks like from my side of the handle.

Every monsoon has the same rituals: cycles abandoned to rust, e-buggies packed beyond capacity, autos disappearing exactly when you need one, and a sea of umbrellas marching towards the LHC. By the time lectures begin, the entrance is soaked, and outside every classroom, we umbrellas gather for our daily ‘open’ conversation about our owners.

As an umbrella, switching hands is just part of the job, it happens more frequently than attendance sheets are passed in a classroom. I’m currently on my 8th owner this season alone. I don’t take it personally, rather I take pride in it. How many objects on this campus can say they’ve sheltered eight different people through the same monsoon? And that’s why I always say- Loyalty’s for raincoats. I believe in utility.

Ahh the raincoats! They think because they cover “the whole body” they’re superior. While it takes ten minutes to put them on, trap you in your own sweat, and become a disaster to store when you’re indoors.

But when someone needs shelter right now, mid-sprint, no time to change?

Who do they grab?

Me.

I try to do my job to the best of my abilities but sometimes, I am just not enough, the lab-goers are the ones I feel worst for. I do my job splendidly, but whatever I do I can’t stop their shoes from getting soaked through, can’t save them from that squelch that follows every step like a curse, and I definitely can’t do anything about the smell that shows up three hours later.

Oh, and let’s talk about the freshies.

On my return to campus, freshies are the ones I that catch my eye the most, being the easiest to spot with their ID cards swinging like medals, roaming around in big groups, Monginis cake boxes hugged to their chests, and of course, with a lot of trifling hopes and grand ambitions .

Hope! Hope reminds me of those thirdies in the intern season. They walk with me while refreshing their webmail every thirty seconds, convincing themselves that this notification is surely an interview shortlist. Sometimes it is. Most times… it’s Jia from Unstop. And whenever they do get a shortlist, they clutch me a little tighter, all dressed up in their formal suits, trembling with anticipation of what’s to come. A few hours later, they return either with broad smiles, jumping with an excitement that can’t be described, or with slumped shoulders, quietly replaying every moment they wish had gone differently.

Then soon to uplift everyone’s mood, enter the Salsa and Garba nights, the one time of year the air seems to carry more romance than humidity, which, given its Mumbai, is quite a feat. It’s always a canon event for rain to make a guest entrance in one or both of these events, people still dance without a care for getting soaked, fully committed to their best rom-com impressions. Singles, meanwhile, witnessing this drama get even more hyped to show-off their dance steps to the crowds. Among the grooving crowd, there’s always that one forlorn soul sitting in a corner, blaming his mascara tears on the poor umbrella’s inability to protect him.

As the monsoon wears on and the rains begin to ease, the blackout is lifted, and freshies are finally allowed to mingle with the greater insti populace. Soon, the clubs spring back to life, a fact everyone realizes when their stories are flooded with event promotions. Posters, flexes, and stickers start mushrooming everywhere, especially outside freshie hostels and, rather ingeniously, behind toilet doors.

But every monsoon season has to end.

The downpours stop, the puddles slowly disappear, and the campus begins to dry out. The frantic sprints between rooms to LHC become leisurely walks again. Wet shoes are replaced by dusty ones, the attendance of students starts to go up and most of all I see fewer uses.

Eventually, I am removed from the bag and hanged inside the Closet, not to be seen for the next few months.

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