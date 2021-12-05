Reading Time: 3 Minutes

In this blog of the series, Satyam Nyati has written about his experience in IIT Bombay and as a Senior Engineer at Bosch after that. He graduated with a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IITB in 2018. Read more to know about his idea behind choosing this stream and more!

Were there any turning points during your insti life where you identified your interest in a particular area?

Yes, in my fourth year, I took a course on Data Mining with applications in Mechanical Engineering. That course inspired me to take up Data Analysis and, combined with Mechanical, was like the cherry on the cake. I am doing similar things at my current job.

How did you build up your skill-set for a Mechanical core profile?

In any mechanical core job, strong fundamentals are preferred. All the skills are generally learnt on the job as we aren’t exposed to them in college. I was initially in the design department, and I realized that I wasn’t much interested in it. An opportunity in simulations came, and I took it. I liked it enough to stick to it, and soon more opportunities in machine learning came, which helped me learn more in Data Science. I think you should love what you are doing to decide whether or not this profile is good for you.

On average, non-core jobs pay more than core jobs. What was your primary motivation for sticking to the core sector and applying for Bosch?

I have always been passionate about mechanical engineering. That’s why I chose this branch, and when I had an offer from Bosch, I was happy to work here in the core field. It’s not only core work here; I partly do machine learning tasks in my day to day activities in core problems.

Can you explain what your day as a senior Engineer at Bosch looks like in layman terms?

I work majorly on two topics:

1. FEA (Finite Element Analysis) Simulations

2. Data Science and Automation.

FEA simulations are generally thermal, electric and mechanical in nature. You need to have strong fundamentals in physics to perform it. Apart from that, I work on developing python scripts to optimize weld quality with the help of machine learning.

Can you tell us about the things that you like and dislike about your current job?

The work-life balance at my workplace is very good, and I learn new things every day even after three years of joining. There are a lot of opportunities to learn. What I slightly dislike is a bit of politics in the corporate world.

What are your long term plans?

I do want to make myself better in data science by learning the newest technologies on my own. I don’t plan to move abroad as of now. I want to improve things in my homeland.

What advice would you give to a confused student who is unsure about his strengths and interests? How should one go about exploring various domains in their department?

I would advise him to understand where his interests lie and what opportunities exist for that area. Also, I would recommend him to participate more in IITB clubs; like coding, E-Cell, etc., which helps a lot in understanding whether you want to engage in that domain in the future. If I could relive the insti life, I would have definitely joined the coding club.

A word of advice to the people sitting for placements this year

Just prepare your best for aptitude tests and interviews. Sometimes, your luck plays an important role, so take the results with a pinch of salt and learn from your past interviews. You shouldn’t stress too much about the placements, try to attend the company presentations. Give all the mock GDs and Mock interviews conducted by the placement cell. Keep close with all your wingmates and take interviews of each other, conduct group GDs. Take help in preparing your resumes and get them reviewed with your wing and your close friends and seniors. Talk to your parents often in this phase, as it can be overwhelming and stressful at times. Never compare yourself with what others have achieved, be happy with what you are and always keep learning.