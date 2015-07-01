Newsletter 24.1

Practically Online: The Virtual Lab Dilemma

By Muskaan Chandra, Prerna Gupta, Shashank S K and Shaswat Gupta

“You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing and by falling over.”

Richard Branson

Engineering is a profession of practice; it applies science and mathematics to building projects for society’s benefit. Sustained investments by engineering universities in hands-on experiences help motivate students to pursue valuable research and prepare them for higher education and technology-based careers.

The administration of our college has repeatedly said that their goal is to keep things as close to an offline semester as possible. However, one certainly needs to ask whether we have gone too far in achieving this goal that we have forgotten the larger picture, that is, to become capable engineers. It is not an unknown concept that engineering requires hands-on practice and a lot of lab-based training. Thus, one might wonder how much we are missing out on when it comes to the student engagement and immersion necessary for conceptual and procedural understanding for experimentation.

Virtual labs, a concept many of our readers are familiar with, have gained pace this semester as alternatives for our lab courses on campus. While computation and software-based labs, such as ME119 and CS101, have been quickly taken care of, the equipment heavy labs have not been done justice within the online mode.

Many departments like Mechanical Engineering have chosen to make almost all the labs completely virtual, even equipment-intensive labs such as Solid Mechanics and Fluid Mechanics. In contrast, other departments like Electrical Engineering have couriered the required materials to each student’s home. Needless to say, people have been creative in finding solutions. However, are these solutions actually helping students?

Our panel of editors contacted various stakeholders and other people involved in the decision-making to understand the reasoning behind these steps and to question their impact. An extensive survey of the students was conducted to get an aerial view of the problem at hand. Read till the end to get a full insight into our findings.

The importance of maintaining curriculum continuity despite the pandemic:

Postponing labs will break curriculum continuity and catalyze a host of severe problems for the students and thus is not a real option. There is an evident uncertainty regarding the future date by which full-scale operations will resume on the campus. The administration and student representatives are working hard and cautiously at rebooting the campus and transitioning back to normalcy. One could hope for full-fledged offline operations to begin at least by spring 2022. However, a third wave is still imminent, and no one can guarantee that a more infectious virus variant would not disrupt our lives all over again. As more students populate the hostels, transmissions (if they do occur) will become faster and difficult to control. If the isolated IITB campus, aka “safe bubble,” bursts, it might stall or even regress the progress made during campus reboot. It’s best to take responsibility and act now than to place substantial hope on an unknown, uncertain future. Final year students might prefer keeping their placement semesters relatively less academically demanding, delegate more of their time and attention to their future career (placements and external opportunities) and study plans (applications for graduate studies), and completing their research (BTPs and MTPs). It is a real possibility that students might reach their graduation date without completing the said lab credits! The curriculum is designed such that future courses build upon the knowledge of previous ones. Lab courses are usually scheduled either along with or, immediately the following semester, to its corresponding theory course to supplement and reinforce the fresh theoretical knowledge. Too long a gap (even >1 semester) might erase the hard-earned familiarity with concepts learned in the past, which would mean greater efforts on the students’ side to recapitulate, both in “later labs” and subsequent related theory courses. Shifting lab courses to a future semester will create “credit-vacancies” in present semesters, which could help in reducing pandemic induced stress; however, it will simultaneously “overload” students in the “next” offline semester, not to mention the difficulties associated with resolving slot clashes in the timetable if such a case were to arise. The know-how imparted and the overall lab experiences are critical to making crucial career decisions by the students. They use this knowledge as a guiding compass to ascertain their inclinations to engineering sub-disciplines and research interests, which further feeds into decisive factors in future choices like department electives, DD conversion, BTP, and DDP topic and domain selection, graduate studies, etc., thereby warranting timely curriculum completion for informed decision making.

Thus, waiting for an offline semester to conduct lab courses in brick-and-mortar labs might seem like a genuine option prima facie, but it would create more problems than it solves on careful consideration. Hence, the decision boils down to, either gaining some practical exposure now through virtual labs, albeit sub-optimally, or facing the unknowns of an uncertain future, which might ultimately result in zero practical exposure.

The choice is obvious. We have to live with virtual labs. All we can do is dutifully improvise and harness its full potential by utilizing the experience of running these labs virtually (a majority of labs have been run virtually at least once now) and learning from the modus operandi of labs that were relatively more successful. Towards that, let’s discuss major pain-points faced by the students in the last few semesters.

The problem with sub-optmal Virtual Labs: Hands "Off" learning

Imagine you are an aspiring driver. Having never driven a vehicle before, you binge driving lessons on YouTube and read a bunch of manuals showing pictures about how to change gears, how to turn the steering wheel, how to put the vehicle in gear one, and start rolling? Indeed, now you “understand” how to drive a car, don’t you? That way, I can fly a fighter jet, maneuver a submarine, cook at a Michelin star restaurant and perform heart surgery. Sounds too good to be true?

The lab atmosphere, peer-to-peer collaboration, interaction with actual equipment, on-ground problem solving, curious exploration, one-to-one TA and professor interaction, and performing the experiments along with the associated data analysis, and journal writing make up a vital part of “Experiential Learning.” Merely watching short video-based demonstrations and reading static slides with pictures and diagrams of lab equipment is no substitute for operating instruments in a brick-and-mortar lab. Matters are made worse if the resolution and audio quality are themselves poor.

We must acknowledge that it is a complex, multifaceted practical challenge to replicate some, if not all, of the above in a virtual mode. We discuss some technology-driven remote laboratory setups as a solution later in the next part of the article.

Disproportionately Large Workload vis-a-vis Credits

While it is no surprise that our theory courses have become more hectic in the online semester, they are no match for the workload of lab courses. A whopping 64 percent of our respondents felt that the labs required significantly more effort than they would have, had they run offline. There were a few cases of 3 credit labs that required around 12 hours of work per week, as compared to the recommended 3 hours per week.

Most professors wanted to ensure that students understand the concepts thoroughly and do not miss out. Assuming that things would be smoother online since there wouldn’t be any hardware to handle, they may have overcompensated by giving more than necessary assignments and material to explain the topics. While the thought is certainly noble, students may feel overwhelmed and tend to speed through the important things rather than go through everything that the instructor has uploaded and asked to submit.

In addition, some labs were PP/NP based, which meant little return-on-investment for many students who work for credits and good grades. Thus, many students felt demotivated to spend unjustified amounts of time just to end up with a PP grade.

Loss of interaction and collaborative learning:

Missed a particular instruction by the professor? Ask your neighbor. Didn’t quite get why the instruments are calibrated a certain way? Ask your neighbor. Not getting the answer in the expected order of magnitude? Ask your neighbor. We learn from our peers as much as we learn from our professors. According to our survey, almost 71 percent of the respondents felt that the online semester had negatively impacted their peer learning. Working in teams means active involvement in the success and failures of others and complementing each other's strengths and weaknesses, helping us gain essential life skills such as negotiation, communication, and collaborative problem-solving.

In addition, reaching out for help is a considerable task in itself. Gone are the days where you could just walk up to a TA and have the issue sorted out within minutes. Now, mails must be sent, resent with gentle reminders, and resent again on different platforms just to schedule an extra meeting. If professors or TAs are unreachable for an extended period, the student is ultimately left alone to deal with an issue that was no fault of their own. Even when help is provided readily, it is significantly more challenging for TAs to resolve laptop-related problems only by viewing a student's shared screen.

Can we remedy infrastructural Issues? Only Partly:

Infrastructural issues range from limited internet bandwidth to unreliable laptop performance and insufficient system requirements on the student’s side. Several students reported regularly dealing with network and power outages, laptop heating, and software crashes. Often there were compatibility issues with the software and no technical support provided for macOS. A single laptop malfunction could leave students in a highly vulnerable situation, losing all previous work, or worse, having to miss exams without the option of retaking them. Reinstalling software on repaired or borrowed laptops and recovering previous labs is an additional hassle.

While the dependence on IT infrastructure for running virtual labs cannot be eliminated, we can certainly consider minimizing the reliance on students’ laptops by exploring and migrating to virtual desktops, allowing remote access to computers in the lab, and other remote server applications.

Evaluation and Grading

In an offline lab setting, evaluation usually centers around how well the student performed the experiment, judged by the observations, calculations, and results in the reports, followed by a viva to gauge the student’s understanding. As for any good evaluation scheme, this is fair, objective for the most part, and incentivizes the student to make an effort to learn.

However, emphasis on writing reports, performing calculations in an online semester fails to accurately capture, if at all, the practical aptitude of the student. Recalibrating the focus of evaluation on report writing and calculations alone might push students to resort to peer-to-peer plagiarism, given that the datasets uploaded for such report-making would be shared among multiple students.

So should we emphasize more on projects, vivas, and proctored quizzes vis-a-vis report writing?

Giving projects in an online semester are not only time-consuming and effort-intensive but are also subject to their own set of issues and pitfalls, like, for instance, a lack of access to research equipment.

Holding proctored quizzes mean that the usual issues with an online proctored exam apply: limited bandwidth, lack of effective proctoring, electricity loss, etc.

What about Vivas? Can we conduct more of them?

Vivas have their own set of limitations too. The TAs primarily conduct Vivas, and since there are usually a lot of students registered in a lab course, TAs are often short-staffed. Professors face trouble in recruiting a sufficient number of TAs. Additionally, the viva process is far from objective, since the difficulty, the number of questions asked, and the evaluation of the answers given, can vary subjectively from one TA to another.

Clearly, no one evaluation technique is better than others; all have their respective shortcomings. We must accept that there are no “right” or “wrong” answers here, and that choosing the best alternative is not always straightforward. All we can do is request the instructors to be flexible and accommodative in their evaluation approach and decide on the right mix of evaluation strategies with active rational discussion with the students and TAs to best suit the circumstances.

Conclusion of Part 1)

Conducting virtual labs was a challenging experience for all the stakeholders, be it the students, professors, or the TAs; it was far from ideal and undoubtedly catalyzed a loss in practical hands-on learning. On the other hand, shifting lab courses to an uncertain future offline semester is not a prudent alternative, as it brings a host of serious problems.

However, Virtual labs (our best and only alternative) have plenty of room to improve and have the potential to become way more effective. We discuss some solutions and remedies in the next part.

Part:2 Recommendations

Following are some of the suggestions we could come up with to improve the virtual lab experience and learning outcomes after closely interacting with various stakeholders:

Simulation-based labs:

Are we living in a computer simulation? Perhaps. But what about our labs? One way of running virtual labs is to migrate experiments onto software simulations, allowing students to perform any experiment, in any combination of conditions as they please, any number of times, anywhere, anytime, at no cost.

There are, of course, some limitations to this. Does running simulations alone make us more proficient engineers? Perhaps. Can we match the learning outcomes of physical labs with simulations alone? Perhaps. The learning component of these labs may be cut down to light coding, occasional debugging, and familiarity with specific software.

While conducting simulation-based labs alone might not be the best substitute for physical labs, we believe that it is a reasonable supplementary solution, which can be used in conjunction with other solutions discussed below.

Curating Hardware Kits wherever feasible:

Curating affordable hardware kits and sending them to students all over the country is also a viable option. In the last semester, the Department of Electrical Engineering in partnership with the Wadhwani Electronics Lab, took upon this seemingly monstrous task of delivering lab kits to students for two lab courses. Despite a few hiccups initially, the two courses, Digital Circuits Lab and Microprocessors Lab, ran seamlessly. Students were delighted with how the labs were conducted and didn’t seem to have missed out on much had the labs run offline.

Link to the detailed report on curating affordable kits : WEL Lab sends kits to students homes

While equipment-heavy experiments in departments like MEMS and Mechanical Engineering cannot be sent home as kits, downsized versions can always be made available. It requires some creative thinking (and money) to design such kits to perform a reduced number of more effective experiments at home. Kinematics and Dynamics of Machines Lab, offered to third-year UGs of Mechanical Engineering, redesigned experiments to utilize objects easily available at home (eg: steel ruler, pins, cardboard, sensors in a smartphone, etc.) to cover as many concepts as possible. The microprocessors and automatic control lab allowed groups of students to remotely control lab computers to program micro-controllers and see the outcome on video!

Thus, we believe that the hybrid model of running labs strikes the perfect balance between hands-on learning and curriculum continuity. More departments should explore and switch to this model wherever feasible.

Collaboratively Curating Quality Lab Courses

Taking inspiration from the enormous successes of NPTEL and CDEEP, we propose a Pan IIT collaborative game plan to curate quality virtual lab courses. This would not only distribute the workload among various colleges, but also ensure that each course provides nothing less than the best experience to students. These courses could be used in all IITs, NITs, and other colleges, owing to the similarity in course curriculum and syllabi, saving plenty of time and effort. Even if each faculty were asked to design just 2 good experiments per semester, we believe that our goal could be achieved without a considerable workload. A student would be able to access course content anywhere, anytime, any number of times with a simple internet connection. The job of the TAs and course instructors then will be to provide specialized guidance, mentoring, doubt-solving, and help with esoteric topics of the lab course and evaluation. Even when offline operations commence, such lab courses would be extremely valuable to the instructors, TAs, and students to use as reliable, high-quality references.

Remotely Accessible Labs:

There is an abundance of learning potential in a remote laboratory setup waiting to be utilized. An ideal virtual lab is a remotely accessible laboratory interface, complete with remote control of machine equipment, a live video feed of the experiment in progress, data visualization tools, and quizzing tools built right into the interface:

A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Educational Technology in Higher Education exploring the impact of remote experimentation, interactivity and platform effectiveness on laboratory learning outcomes found that : Remote users conducted experiments 3 times more frequently; Completed assignments in 30% less time; Had over 200% improvement in scores; when a comprehensive remote laboratory access platform was integrated into mainstream learning.

We understand that this might require significant investments from the institute to build and maintain and hence can perhaps be outsourced for the time being, if possible. However, beyond addressing the urgency of Virtual Labs now, the learning enhancement offered by the development and implementation of such systems would continue to bear fruit even in the long term as an effective supplementary tool to physical labs.

A 2017 study exploring knowledge retention among students involving virtual labs found that using virtual laboratories in classrooms for training students before using physical laboratories demonstrated a significant improvement (>100% change) in learning compared to physical laboratories without virtual labs. Virtual labs as pre-lab or post-lab exercise augmented reflective learning and information retention among 145 students in this blended learning case study, compared to an independent control group of 45 students who had no virtual laboratory training.

Combining ideas 3 and 4 : Collaboration for setting-up Remote Labs:

Combining the ideas of university-level collaboration and remotely accessible laboratory interface, one can take help and draw inspiration from the Virtual Labs project, initiated by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under the National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology which aims to provide remote access to Laboratories in various disciplines of Science and Engineering for students at all levels from undergraduate to research.

The project also provides a complete learning management system where the students can avail various tools for learning, including additional web resources, video lectures, animated demonstration, and self-evaluation, which can be used to complement physical labs.

Such remote Labs do not require any additional infrastructural setup for conducting experiments at user premises. One computer terminal with broadband Internet connectivity is all that is needed to perform the experiments remotely. These experiments and labs will be hosted for open access through the main project website: www.vlab.co.in

The project has enormous potential; however, it is not thorough and far from complete. We request the IITB admin (who is an active partner in this project) to drive this initiative to benefit the entire student community of India.

Solving for Peer learning:

One of the many problems identified with running labs online was the lack of peer learning. This issue can be partly solved if students are divided into groups to work on their lab assignments. The same was done in some labs and can be replicated across many more. This would significantly reduce each student’s workload and give students a taste of collaborative learning, thus making them more holistically developed. Such a grouping was common in an offline mode, owing to a significant supply constraint, (Number of students >> Number of workstations / equipment setups); however, virtual labs have made this constraint irrelevant, which might have motivated instructors to ask for individual completion of lab assignments with an aim to provide individual learning, however, resulting in an unprecedented increase in workloads.

Increasing TA interaction:

TAs need to be actively involved in the labs. They need to be trained well to handle issues that may surface in an online setting. Professors should ensure that the TAs they select can commit the required time to the labs, which is not the case with the TAs of many courses. To combat the subjective dependence of viva on the TA, the course instructor/head TA could formulate a list of standard questions with elaborate marking schemes. This technique could be implemented in conjunction with TA rotation (a particular TA takes all the vivas related to one specific experiment to maintain uniformity, or one specific student group is evaluated by a different TA during different intervals of the course, again to maintain uniformity).

Optimizing Student Workload and Incentives:

Professors may limit the material they give to students to the time prescribed for the course. This may mean that they have to compromise on a few topics, or even merge lab courses/ experiments as a temporary measure, but it would ensure that students do not feel overwhelmed by the course and end up losing their interest in it completely.

Moreover, we feel that having PP/NP graded labs disincentivizes students studying for the course. Thus, it is better to give students credits for what they have worked towards.

Communication and Feedback:

In a setting where the two primary stakeholders are not able to interact with each other effectively, the significance of a formal feedback and grievance redressal system grows exponentially. We believe that taking constant feedback from students (as simple as floating an anonymous Google form at the end of every experiment or weekly) and actively working upon frequently surfacing issues could result in a better experience for students and professors. While we do have the mid-term and end-term course feedback systems in place, we feel that a more continuous and active flow of ideas between the two parties would be better effective.

Conclusion:

With this article, we hope that we were able to inform and rouse the student community about the role of practical learning in engineering academia and highlight the trade-offs and challenges involved in imparting a quality lab experience via an online delivery mode and discuss major dimensions for improvement.

Food for thought (Opinionated):

How many students are genuinely interested in the content of lab courses and benefit in a meaningful way? Say you are a Chemical or Electrical Major, but you finally aspire to join an IT or Consulting job. What contribution does a lab focusing on transformers or fluidized beds contribute to your placement or the skills you need in your dream job? Have labs just become a vehicle for credit completion?

It's part of a much larger, unspoken, fundamental disconnect between student placement alternatives, their choices, and the curriculum. On the one hand, it is the duty of elite engineering institutions such as the IITs to train students in engineering to contribute to research and problem-solving in society. On the other hand, there is a massive demand for intelligent minds honed by teachers and peers at elite institutions in the job market for, say, programming, consulting, and finance. This leads to greater job availability and attractive compensations, causing graduates to strive for and take up these jobs.

Despite this disconnect, we believe that it is the very purpose of IITs to provide world-class engineering education, of which, labs are a primary building block, thereby warranting a critical review of the same.