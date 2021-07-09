Reading Time: 3 Minutes

Leaving college after years of long stay as a student involves a lot of work – lots of forms to fill and things to sort out. Due to the pandemic which started last year, all processes were shifted to an online mode and are to be continued online this year as well.

To make this process easier and less hectic for you, we’ve compiled a ‘To-Do’ list.

In case anyone comes across any conflicting or alternate procedures other than the ones given here, please let us know at insight@iitb.ac.in.

FORMALITIES REGARDING ALUMNI MEMBERSHIP –

Students have to fill up the form online at – https://acr.iitb.ac.in/Valedictory/.

Once the form is filled up, you may collect your Alumni Life Membership Card from the IITBAA office, 1st floor, Gulmohar Building on the day of your convocation.

If you cannot collect it yourself, authorise a friend or write to IITBAA at iitbaa.office-group@iitbombay.org

NAD (National Academic Depository) REGISTRATION FORM –

It is compulsory to register on the NAD portal and to fill the NAD ID in the Convocation form.

Details for registration on the National Academic Depository – https://www.iitb.ac.in/newacadhome/RegistrationatNAD201805April.pdf

In case your Aadhar is not linked with your phone (If you have opted for the non-Aadhar verification) , you can obtain the NAD ID by emailing ug_acad@iitb.ac.in your NAD form . PG Students can email the same to their concerned dealing assistant.

Link to know the email ID and other details of your concerned ‘Dealing Assistant/Staff’ and the ‘Supervisor’ – http://www.iitb.ac.in/newacadhome/offdetail.jsp

SUBMISSION OF CONVOCATION FORM –

Deadline to send the scanned copy of the Convocation Form: 15th July 2021

Procedure for filling up of Convocation Form:

Login on the external ASC site where you would find two new links viz. Convocation Fees and Convocation Form Pay the Convocation fees (Rs 500) prior to filling the form by clicking at ‘Convocation Fees’ link. On successful payment, proceed to fill the Convocation Form using the link ‘Convocation Form’ on ASC. Fill in the details and click ‘Continue’ The next page will be a printable version of the Convocation form with all details pre-populated which needs to be printed and signed OR Students can save the form as PDF using the browser “Save as PDF” option. After you fill the convocation form, you will get the “Upload Signed Convocation Form” section where you can upload the signed convocation form.

Graduating Students need to clear all dues prior to the final convocation (07/08/2021), failing which, the final degree certificate will NOT be issued.

You need to contact the concerned Academic Unit/Library/Accounts Office /Hostel/Gymkhana/Estate Office, to clear the dues, if any

OTHER FORMALITIES –

Graduating Students need to get their late fines/dues cleared before the convocation.

In case of any library dues or late fees, students will get an email from Central Library as a reminder. Hence, it is recommended to you to check for the email in case you have missed it.

Library No Due Certificate and ETD Submission Certificate (if applicable) will be shared directly with the Academic Office by Central Library.

In case of any queries regarding:

Library No Due Certificate and late fine payments – Contact libcir@iitb.ac.in ETD Submission Certificate – Write a mail to etd@iitb.ac.in

Provisional certificate – Nothing out yet, we’ll let you know as soon as we get any information

FORMALITIES FOR PG/DD STUDENTS –

Before the presentation, your guide has to choose the examiners for your evaluation panel with approval from the department office and HoD.

The students have to get their reports signed by the examiners and the guide. For Internal examiner(s), get the report signed using the AMS portal while for the external examiner, use email to get the report signed.

Fill-up the convo form on external ASC and upload the signed thesis before the convo form deadline (i.e 15th July)

For CS students – They have to upload the signed thesis on the OJAS portal as well

If any students wish to take an extension for their DDP/MTP, they should send an email to their guide, explaining their reasons.

