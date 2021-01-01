Freshers' Newsletter 8.3

Contributors:: Harshvardhan Nigam, Tanisha Khandelwal, Harshit Agarwal, Preethi Malyala, Aditya Sanghavi, Swasti Pahuja, Sarthak Jain, Sanskriti Agrawal, Aryan Gupta, Tejas Amritkar

Sir Michael Morpurgo had once said, “It’s the teacher that makes the difference and not the classroom.” The definition of a classical classroom has been put to the test with online classes. Is your laptop a classroom or just a makeshift headrest?

If you think that the online semester has taken a toll on you, we would argue it has been even tougher for your TAs. Most TAs sit with a laptop, assuming that 40 people are listening to them, and more often than not, the assumption is false - oh wait, is it the damn network again?

While you struggle to solve a single tut sheet, your TAs are not only solving theirs but yours too, at the same time. The person on the other end of your MS Teams window has a whole different story.

Monitoring students

“I am staring at a screen and yearning for someone to respond or ask a question” — a TA

When screens are all that is connecting two people, communication is bound to take a hit. Almost all TAs agree that the offline semester outperforms the online one in this respect. With every student’s video and audio off, the facial cues that TAs often rely on to gauge if the student is following or not were missing.

This was a clear notion among the TAs; most of them felt helpless about it and could not find a concrete method to help them bridge the divide between them and the students.

It was observed that many students were shy of unmuting themselves to put forth their opinion in fear of judgment. Many TAs made active efforts to make their tutorials as interactive as possible.

Harshvardhan, a TA for CH105, asked his students to read the question first for others and then tell their thoughts about it. It led to a more active discussion among students, and Google jamboard was used to let students write their solutions as well.

Krushnakant, a TA for MA109, employed an exciting strategy to deliberately make mistakes in the tutorial slides and encouraged students to think over them.

Shaurya, a TA for PH107, would write emails to students who missed 4-5 tutorials in a row, checking if they were facing an issue. After the tutorial, he would stick around to talk to his tutees, nothing related to the course, just banter and bonding.

While the onus lies on the student to pay attention during the lectures and tutorials, the online setting definitely added an advantage, as they could refer to recorded videos at their convenience. Most TAs were understanding and did not employ harsh methods to ensure attendance.

WhatsApp groups proved to be quite a way to connect with students- several TAs formed separate groups to share memes and sticker spam, and we all know how sticker spam goes. This not only increased the interaction between the TA and the students but also between students of the same tutorial batch who may be feeling disconnected; it encouraged even the shy ones to come out and talk. It is worthy to note that a lot of academic discussions were also carried out in these groups.

Managing Acads with TA duty

“It is not a hindrance if you enjoy it, and also the only requirement is better time-management skills.”

We noticed that managing time while taking tutorial sessions and acing their academics wasn’t discomforting for most TAs as the skewed timeline allowed them to stay productive during their winter breaks. Some TAs did mention that their duties were a bit hectic but still manageable. Shaurya, now in his fourth year, observed, “In the fourth year, I’m comparatively free. I mostly have electives, and I am enjoying this, what I feel is deserved freedom.”

Besides, this unusual semester ended up giving TAs more time to focus on their tutorial batches. Most of the TAs we interacted with had a passion for teaching and were often the “unofficial TA'' in their first year for their wingies, and hence decided to take up TAship.

It's worth noting that the TA selection procedure in itself is pretty rigorous and measures the student’s interest and knowledge in that course before selecting them. In general, the TAs do not face an extra academic load because of the TAship, which was reflected in our discussions with them.

Online Exams & Grading

“Generally, correction with Co-TAs is a delightful process, and one doesn't realize how time flies by. This time we were all alone, so I tried to set up a meet with my friend Co-TA, and we sat for 5 hours straight and finished correcting”

TAs had a mix of opinions regarding the grading system in an online semester.

Most TAs believed that conducting online exams was tougher as compared to the corrections. This was primarily due to proctoring issues, network inconsistencies, technical glitches, and of course, the tainted souls of some, aka attempts at cheating! :P

Many believe that the SAFE application made the grading less painful (even though answering on SAFE was a bigger pain). It was convenient due to its rubrics feature, making the process faster and efficient. However, in many courses, objective papers were conducted. Hence, grading was scaled down to some extent contrary to an offline semester. Students scored marks that were much higher compared to an offline semester, and consequently, the grade cut-offs reached new heights.

We also asked TAs to compare the TA duty to the offline scenario. The majority agreed that the online case was considerably more involving and time-consuming but was greatly aided by the skewed timeline of freshers’ semesters.

Atten-dance

Tutorials are one of the most important aspects of any course. They allow you to clarify your doubts and get a knack for solving questions related to the topic by seeing your TA solve them.

For some, attendance is the sole reason for attending a lecture; for others, it is just a mere obligation. Irrespective of which side you belong to, most of us would agree that attendance in tutorials has been very high!

TAs regularly encouraged students to attend tutorials. In fact, some TAs believe that tutorials were more helpful to students than lectures (Yes, your TAs and your participation in tuts had an important role to play in your grades. Now you know how to get that elusive AA 😉).

TAs were also impressed by the attendance this sem. Aryaman, the popular maths TA, attributes this increase to the convenience in an online sem, where you do not have to walk all the way to the classroom in the hot sun right after having lunch. (Yes, online sem ke bhi fayde hain :P) To bolster the attendance and get us lazy people out of our blankets, the TAs had to resort to carrot and stick methods: some of them baited the curious among us by including new theorems while others got us a tut pal who could keep track of our progress :)

However, none of the TAs enforced strict attendance. So, you could attend the classes or dance behind your screen with your video off (no Shweta moments, please) without anyone realizing. In any case, we hope it’s the former because your TAs were heavily invested in your learning, to the extent that some of them specially bought writing tablets to clear your doubts (There goes the TA stipend :/). Not only this, like true engineers of India, they resorted to immensely creative methods (read: jugaad). A TA for MA207 created a makeshift stand to capture himself while writing and then mirroring the video to his laptop!

The TAs have done their part. Now it is up to us to ensure that their efforts don’t go in vain. So stop dancing and attend your tuts religiously!

Behind the scenes of Being a TA

A candid observation from Shaurya - we thank him for this invaluable piece.

“One thing is: we are not as smart as you think we are. We are also students, our only achievement being, we were born 2-3 years before you. I had this perception in my first year that TAs are some sort of a divine entity, and they know everything. But the truth is, we don’t use them in our daily lives, so even we need to go back, read the slides, watch some videos, and oil the gears of our rusty memory, to remember what those concepts are. Often, we face problems with the same topics that students do, but the only thing is, having learned the stuff before, it comes back to us quickly.

For example, if there is a relatively challenging problem in a tut sheet, it’s not that I see it, and I immediately get the solution; that doesn’t happen. I have to go ask the professor or my co-TAs who are more invested in those topics. There are certain topics that I still face problems with.”

TA’s bhi kabhi freshies the ;)

2 Cents from TAs

We hope our enthu freshers probably got a glimpse of what the TAs on the other side of MS Teams think and go through during the tutorial and otherwise. But what is the takeaway message? (Apart from campus kholo?). Well, initiative works on both sides; the more you engage in a session, the more your TA will enjoy it, and the more you learn. TAs have taken all different approaches to tackle our problems and doubts; maybe we should play a part too.

Feel free to reach out to your TAs with your concerns; it is likely they might have faced the troubles you might be going through. And, please, if you don't mind, for the sake of your poor old TA, attend the tutorials and ask your doubts.

We would like to thank the TAs for patiently answering our questions and taking the time from their busy schedules to fill out the forms.