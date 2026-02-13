Anshu’s track record brings back uncontested election fears

Disclaimer: The content on this website is strictly the property of Insight, IIT Bombay. Content here cannot be reproduced, quoted or taken out of context without written permission from Insight. If you wish to reproduce any content herein, please contact us:

The General Secretary of Academic Affairs (Postgraduate) is usually the first point of contact for more than half of the institute’s population for academic or research matters. It, however, has, like the undergraduate equivalent, almost always gone uncontested. Anshu, a PhD student, has declared her candidacy for it this year.

Insight, through multiple sources, has gathered information that the electorate should consider before opening their phones to vote this Sunday. It has been attested that her track record in previous positions of responsibility has been less than reassuring. She previously served as Company Coordinator within the PT Cell and was reportedly impeached from that role. While impeachment in itself does not singularly define a person’s capability, it warrants context and reflection regarding the circumstances that led to such an outcome.

Additional complaints have surfaced regarding her tenure as a Hostel GSec. Allegations of irresponsible conduct have been raised, including claims that she dismissed complaints and redirected complainants to the hall manager instead of discharging her responsibilities as GSec. Furthermore, her manifesto appears to inflate her tenure as GSec of H11, attributing to that role a period during which she served as Warden Nominee. Her status as an ‘organisational color’ awardee for her Hostel GSec tenure has also been called into question.

Concerns extend to her handling of the election process itself. Individuals familiar with the matter informed Insight that Anshu barely completed the procedural requirements. During her Blackbox, she reportedly struggled to articulate basic rulebook hierarchies and procedures, despite repeated instructions during groundworks to be well-versed with them. Her aloofness was further evident when she did groundwork with the ISIR UG rather than the ISIR PG. Although the Blackbox was rescheduled midway due to a medical emergency, Anshu did not return for its continuation, nor did she inform the incumbent GSAA (PG). It is also noteworthy that the current GSAA (PG) did not sign off on her manifesto—possibly a first in recent memory.

Her manifesto, consistent with this broader pattern, relies heavily on points from the previous year, with little indication that she is aware of their present status or feasibility. One proposal directly overlaps with the mandate of the PT Cell yet continues to feature without substantive clarification. Her performance on the soapbox did little to dispel these doubts, with responses perceived as dismissive at best and, at worst, discourteous.

Taken together, the concerns surrounding Anshu’s past PoRs, her handling of due process during the election procedure, and the limited feasibility of her manifesto points raise substantive questions about preparedness for such a role. While elections are ultimately exercises in trust, that trust must rest on demonstrable competence and accountability. Insight believes that Anshu’s ability to navigate her tenure, has been decided.

